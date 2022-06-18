49,310 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

NEM traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 11,358,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.