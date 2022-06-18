500 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,163,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $386,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.