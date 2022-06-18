900 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,846 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

