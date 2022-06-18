Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $275.38. 4,446,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.