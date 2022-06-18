ACoconut Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,537.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $122,310.95 and $15,537.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000190 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

