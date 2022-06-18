Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACOR stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
