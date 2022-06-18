Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.71 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

