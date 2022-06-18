adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. adidas has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

