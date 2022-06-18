adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.25.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

