Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 175 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

CRM stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. 13,074,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

