Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 2,866 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

