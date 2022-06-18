Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 535 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,793.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. 12,968,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

