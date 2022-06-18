Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 260 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.79. 9,455,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.62.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

