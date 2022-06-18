Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Exelon stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 14,637,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

