Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of WM traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $140.65. 3,307,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,431. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

