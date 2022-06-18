Adirondack Trust Co. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.36. 176,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,625. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

