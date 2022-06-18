Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $197.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day moving average is $249.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

