Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $65.39. 9,042,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

