Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Adobe updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $360.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.62.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

