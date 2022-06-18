Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Adobe updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
