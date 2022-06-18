Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Adobe updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.96.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.