Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.62. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.96.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

