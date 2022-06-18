Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 90,936 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $99.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

