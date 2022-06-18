Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

