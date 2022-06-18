Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $11.24 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 362,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.45% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 3,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter.

FLJH stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

