Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827,004 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 801,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.