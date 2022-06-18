Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.