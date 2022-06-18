Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,000,000.

RSP stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

