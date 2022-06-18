Adzcoin (ADZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 69.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 77.6% lower against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $9,260.18 and $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004201 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00749312 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004835 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00169465 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

