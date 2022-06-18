Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.58

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.58 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 93772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The stock has a market cap of C$816.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.1991838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

