Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

