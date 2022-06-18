Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

