Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.