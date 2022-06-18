Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
