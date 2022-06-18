Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.20.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ALFVY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.