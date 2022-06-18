Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

