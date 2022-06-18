Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $103.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00248097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,263,130,968 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,292,049 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

