Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6,691.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

BABA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,019,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346,918. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

