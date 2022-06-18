Alpaca Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.67 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $4.67 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.01867532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00097435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

