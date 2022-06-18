Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $106.22. 99,401,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,817,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

