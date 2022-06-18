American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.