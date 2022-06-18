American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $88.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

