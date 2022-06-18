American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.28. 2,306,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

