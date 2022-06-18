American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. 4,291,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.85. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

