American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AMT stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.17. 4,291,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.