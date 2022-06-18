American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
