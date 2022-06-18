American Trust Invests $497,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

