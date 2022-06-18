American Trust Invests $794,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
