American Trust Purchases Shares of 4,738 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.