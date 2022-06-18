Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

