Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 682.89

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.62).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.74) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.26) to GBX 601 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.01) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.