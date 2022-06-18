Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 682.89

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.62).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.74) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.26) to GBX 601 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.01) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.