Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $18.17

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
BRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of BRCC stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. BRC has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.
About BRC (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
