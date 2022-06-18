Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $18.17

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

BRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BRC alerts:

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. BRC has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,454,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.